Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely announce new radio role

Diversity stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely will take over as the hosts of Kiss Breakfast.

Current presenter Daisy Maskell will move to sister station Kiss Fresh where she will take over the Breakfast Show, while her co-host Tom Green is leaving the station.

Banjo and Kiely met in 2007 and shot to fame as part of dance troupe Diversity after winning the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, beating Susan Boyle in the live final.

They joined weekends on Kiss in 2019.

They said: “This is major!! The minute we stepped into Kiss last year, it felt like coming home.

“We grew up listening to the station, vibing off the playlist and we feel it just ‘gets’ us.

“We couldn’t be any more gassed to get to host the breakfast show in an exciting new era for Kiss.”

Rebecca Frank, content director for the Kiss Network, said: “Jordan and Perri have the sort of authentic chemistry that only two best mates can create.

“Bringing their positive, energetic spirit to everything they do, together they concoct the perfect formula for breakfast radio and we can’t wait for our Kiss audience to hear them in action every morning.”

Kiss Breakfast with Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely will launch on August 3.

