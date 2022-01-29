Joni Mitchell to remove music from Spotify ‘in solidarity’ with Neil Young

Joni Mitchell arrives at London’s Heathrow Airport from Los Angeles, California, in the USA.

Joni Mitchell says she is standing “in solidarity” with Neil Young by removing her music from Spotify following controversy over the spread of coronavirus misinformation.

The Grammy award-winning singer said the streaming giant was allowing “irresponsible people” to spread lies that were “costing people their lives”.

Mitchell also shared an open letter signed by a coalition of medical professionals calling on Spotify to take action against “mass-misinformation events” occurring on its platform.

I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue Joni Mitchell

The news comes shortly after Young removed his own catalogue from Spotify, reportedly due to its hosting of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast – which has been known to air vaccine-sceptical views.

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify,” Mitchell said in a statement on her official website.

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.

“I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Expand Close Young removed his own catalogue from Spotify, reportedly due to its hosting of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (Isabel Infantes/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Young removed his own catalogue from Spotify, reportedly due to its hosting of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The open letter made reference to a specific episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, released on December 31 2021 in which “baseless conspiracy theories” were promoted.

“By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals,” the letter said.

Video of the Day

“This is not only a scientific or medical concern; it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform.

“We, the undersigned doctors, nurses, scientists, and educators thus call on Spotify to immediately establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform.”

It comes as Young praised Spotify’s rival Amazon Music and offered his fans four months free on the streaming platform.

The musician said Amazon was “leading the pack” in high quality audio production and encouraged fans to use the service to access his entire catalogue.

All folks looking for my music can easily head to AMAZON MUSIC and click here https://t.co/xvhKGMkA36 - all new listeners will get four months free. pic.twitter.com/a66GaGUKEk — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) January 28, 2022

The streaming giant said it “regretted” Young’s decision and hoped to welcome him back soon.

But a Twitter post from the Neil Young Archives on Friday said: “All folks looking for my music can easily head to AMAZON MUSIC … all new listeners will get four months free.

It added: “Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses, and it’s a great place to enjoy my entire catalogue in the highest quality available.

“Love earth, be well. Neil.”

Expand Close Young reportedly requested his content be removed from Spotify due to its hosting of the Joe Rogan podcast (Spotify/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Young reportedly requested his content be removed from Spotify due to its hosting of the Joe Rogan podcast (Spotify/PA)

Following Young’s reported concerns Spotify said it aimed to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom for creators” and had removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic.

It acquired The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2020, reportedly for more than 100 million dollars (£77m).

Stand-up comedian Rogan, 54, has previously attracted controversy for suggesting the young and healthy should not get vaccinated.