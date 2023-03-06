| 6°C Dublin

Jonathan Ross joins Classic FM to host Saturday movie music show

The talk show host will present Saturday Night At The Movies from 7pm to 9pm.

Jonathan Ross is joining Classic FM as the new host of its blockbuster film music programme (Classic FM/PA) Expand

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Presenter Jonathan Ross has joined Classic FM to host a blockbuster film music programme.

The 62-year-old talk show host will present Saturday Night At The Movies from 7pm to 9pm from this weekend.

