Jonas Brothers announce new album release date and tour at Walk Of Fame ceremony

The Jonas Brothers announced a new album release date and tour at the Walk Of Fame ceremony (PA)

The Jonas Brothers confirmed the release date for their new album and tour as they were inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American boyband – made up of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick – were joined by their families and legions of screaming fans at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

The trio paid tribute to their wives and children, and hailed the “amazing ride” they had been on over the past two decades.

We’re excited to announce today that our new album... will be coming out May 5. We can’t wait to see you on tour later this year Nick Jonas

Nick told crowds: “We’re so thankful for your support. It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate here today.

“But we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next. So, with that, I think that we should make a quick announcement.”

Over a frenzy of excited cheers, he continued: “We’re excited to announce today that our new album… will be coming out May 5. We can’t wait to see you on tour later this year. Thank you.”

The Jonas Brothers rose to fame with their appearances on Disney Channel, eventually becoming some of the network’s most popular stars thanks to their leading roles in the 2007 film Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel Camp Rock 2 – as well as their own series Jonas.

The New-Jersey-born brothers later launched individual music projects, which brought them further fame.

Expand Close The US boyband – made up of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick – were joined by their families and fans at the ceremony on Monday (Isabel Infantes/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The US boyband – made up of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick – were joined by their families and fans at the ceremony on Monday (Isabel Infantes/PA)

All three brothers thanked their parents for supporting them throughout their careers, as well as their own wives and children.

Addressing his daughters Valentia and Alena, Kevin said: “I will be honest, this is cool, but you two are my brightest stars. I love you.”

Joe, who is married to Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, described his wife as “my partner in crime”.

“You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you – have you got any plans later?” he said, prompting laughter from the audience.

He continued: “This journey has been a wild ride, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to share this passion for music for so long with the world.

Video of the Day

Expand Close The Jonas Brothers rose to fame with their appearances on Disney Channel (Isabel Infantes/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Jonas Brothers rose to fame with their appearances on Disney Channel (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“We’ve been through many ups and downs, but through it all we have remained brothers that stay true to our passion for music.”

Nick hailed his wife Priyanka Chopra as the “calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm” and said being parents together was “the greatest gift”.

The pair announced the birth of their first child, Malti Marie – who was born by surrogate – in January last year.

Addressing his young daughter, Nick said: “I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you and your friends.”

He added: “Kevin and Joe, I don’t want to get emotional – we can do that later – but I love you guys very much.”

Also giving remarks were the co-founders and directors of Republic Records – Monte and Avery Lipman – and US singer-songwriters Jon Bellion and Ryan Tedder.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“The Jonas Brothers got gypped. I see one star and three brothers and endless amounts of sidewalk,” said Tedder.

“These guys… in 20 years of making records, are the most professional, most thoughtful and consistent band I’ve ever worked with.”

Aside from their work as a trio, the brothers have also enjoyed successful solo careers.

Nick released his self-titled album in 2014, which yielded the hit singles Jealous, Chains and Levels, and is set to star in Amazon Studios’ upcoming film Foreign Relations.

Expand Close The brothers have also enjoyed successful solo careers (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The brothers have also enjoyed successful solo careers (Ian West/PA)

Joe continues to front the the multi-platinum group DNCE, who debuted with smash hit Cake By The Ocean in 2016, and he starred in the 2022 film Devotion, while Kevin has expanded his television hosting repertoire.

In 2019, the band released Chasing Happiness, an Amazon documentary looking back at their rise to fame, which coincided with the release of their fifth studio album Happiness Begins.

The brothers continued to release new music in 2021 as they teamed up with American music producer and DJ Marshmello for the single Leave Before You Love Me.

They later released Remember This in partnership with NBCUniversal for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which paved the way for their sold-out Remember This Tour.

Their star is the 2,745th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which is at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard, and was awarded in the category of Recording.