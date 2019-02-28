Jonas Brothers announce comeback with Carpool Karaoke appearance

The Jonas Brothers have confirmed they are reuniting for their first new music in five years.

Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin will release comeback single Sucker in the early hours of Friday morning.

The news was revealed by James Corden as the trio appeared in one of his Carpool Karaoke skits, with the comedian telling viewers they had been “burning up trying to keep this secret”.

The two-minute teaser video shows Corden picking up Joe, before they are joined by Nick and Kevin.

The group drive around Los Angeles singing their hits including Burnin’ Up.

“It’s nice to be able to finally tell people after keeping it secret for seven months or eight months,” says Nick before they launch into a rendition of the new single.

Just for you guys 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IaYohmXMBv — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) February 28, 2019

The Jonas Brothers will host a week-long takeover of Corden’s Late Late Show from March 4 until 7.

The group formed in 2005, finding fame on the Disney Channel before appearing in the film Camp Rock.

They released four commercially successful albums before splitting in 2013.

Press Association