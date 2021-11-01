Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams test positive for Covid-19, despite being fully vaccinated

Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams were forced to cancel separate shows on Saturday night (30 October) after the singers contracted Covid-19.

Bon Jovi and Adams were both fully vaccinated against coronavirus when they tested positive for it.

While 58-year-old Bon Jovi was scheduled to perform at a three-night “Halloween Weekend Getaway” in Florida, Adams, 61, was supposed to perform a Tina Turner tribute at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in Ohio.

Bon Jovi’s publicist reportedly said the musician is “feeling fine” and Adams’s representative confirmed that he was not showing any symptoms so far.

They join an increasing list of musicians who have reported breakthrough Covid-19 infections, meaning they tested positive despite being fully vaccinated against the disease.

On 22 October, System of a Down tweeted that the band’s frontman Serj Tankian had tested positive for Covid. The group were forced to postpone their tour following Tankian’s test result.

On 25 October, British pop star Ed Sheeran revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19, ahead of his scheduled Saturday Night Live appearance on 6 November.

The “Shape of You” singer moved all his planned interviews and performances online, and confirmed that he was isolating with his one-year-old daughter Lyra, who also contracted the virus.

Sheeran said: “Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great. I just spoke to Cherry and told her to relax, take long baths! Our fridge is full and we are just eating all the time.”

There has been no word so far on whether Sheeran will perform at the SNL show remotely.