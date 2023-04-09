Johnny Logan: ‘Now I’m making the music that I’ve always wanted to make’

Upfront: The singer on making his dad proud and dreaming big

Johnny Logan (68) is a singer and songwriter. Best known for his huge Eurovision success – the only performer to win twice, he also composed the winning song in 1992. With his beautiful voice and ability to communicate with audiences, his career has continued to soar. Born in Melbourne, he grew up in Ireland. When he is not away touring, he lives in Ashbourne, Co Meath.