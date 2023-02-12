| 7.2°C Dublin

John Lydon reveals pain of briefly leaving wife for Eurovision entry gig

The musician and former Sex Pistol did not become Ireland’s entry with the song Hawaii, which he described as a love letter to Nora.

John Lydon of Public Image Limited performs the song Hawaii on the Late Late show Eurosong Special (Andres Poveda/RTE/PA) Expand

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

John Lydon said he was “disturbed” to leave his wife, who has Alzheimer’s disease, so he could compete to be Ireland’s entry in the Eurovision Song Contest.

His band Public Image Ltd, also known as PiL, formed following the break-up of the Sex Pistols in 1978, and lost out to We Are One by the Irish band Wild Youth after a public vote earlier this month.

