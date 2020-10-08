John Lennon at 80: His life in pictures

Friday would have marked the 80th birthday of the late Beatles star John Lennon.

The musician died in 1980 in New York after he was shot by Mark David Chapman.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at his life in pictures.

File photo dated 27/11/66 of Peter Cook (left) talking to John Lennon of The Beatles, in top hat and frock coat, standing guard among the palm trees placed there to adorn the entrance to a public lavatory in London, as he takes the part of a commissionaire hired out to give a running commentary about celebrities using the place.

File photo dated 18/11/67 of The Beatles, George Harrison and Ringo Starr (background l-r) and Paul McCartney and John Lennon (front l-r) with a cut-out of a Yellow Submarine, publicising the group's animated full-length feature film.

File photo dated 25/06/67 of The Beatles at a recording session in London. (l-r) George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and Paul McCartney (kneeling).

George Harrison and John Lennon depart London Airport in 1965

John Lennon with his then wife Cynthia Lennon at Heathrow Airport in 1968

Actor Victor Spinetti with John Lennon and Yoko Ono attending the first night of Lennon's first play at The Old Vic National Theatre in London in 1968

John Lennon at the recording studio in 1967

The Beatles showing their MBE Insignias in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in 1965

The Beatles board a plane in London in 1966

The Beatles arrive for the premiere of their film Help in 1965

PA Media