John Lennon at 80: His life in pictures

The musician died in New York in 1980.

By Tom Horton, PA

Friday would have marked the 80th birthday of the late Beatles star John Lennon.

The musician died in 1980 in New York after he was shot by Mark David Chapman.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at his life in pictures.

File photo dated 27/11/66 of Peter Cook (left) talking to John Lennon of The Beatles, in top hat and frock coat, standing guard among the palm trees placed there to adorn the entrance to a public lavatory in London, as he takes the part of a commissionaire hired out to give a running commentary about celebrities using the place. Friday October 9 marks The Beatles star&rsquo;s 80th birthday. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 8, 2020. The musician was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980. See PA story SHOWBIZ Lennon. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire Expand

File photo dated 27/11/66 of Peter Cook (left) talking to John Lennon of The Beatles, in top hat and frock coat, standing guard among the palm trees placed there to adorn the entrance to a public lavatory in London, as he takes the part of a commissionaire hired out to give a running commentary about celebrities using the place. Friday October 9 marks The Beatles star’s 80th birthday. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 8, 2020. The musician was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980. See PA story SHOWBIZ Lennon. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire

File photo dated 18/11/67 of The Beatles, George Harrison and Ringo Starr (background l-r) and Paul McCartney and John Lennon (front l-r) with a cut-out of a Yellow Submarine, publicising the group&rsquo;s animated full-length feature film. Friday October 9 marks The Beatles star John Lennon&rsquo;s 80th birthday. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 8, 2020. The musician was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980. See PA story SHOWBIZ Lennon. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire Expand

File photo dated 18/11/67 of The Beatles, George Harrison and Ringo Starr (background l-r) and Paul McCartney and John Lennon (front l-r) with a cut-out of a Yellow Submarine, publicising the group’s animated full-length feature film. Friday October 9 marks The Beatles star John Lennon’s 80th birthday. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 8, 2020. The musician was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980. See PA story SHOWBIZ Lennon. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire

File photo dated 25/06/67 of The Beatles at a recording session in London. (l-r) George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and Paul McCartney (kneeling). Friday October 9 marks The Beatles star John Lennon&rsquo;s 80th birthday. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 8, 2020. The musician was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980. See PA story SHOWBIZ Lennon. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire Expand

File photo dated 25/06/67 of The Beatles at a recording session in London. (l-r) George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and Paul McCartney (kneeling). Friday October 9 marks The Beatles star John Lennon’s 80th birthday. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 8, 2020. The musician was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980. See PA story SHOWBIZ Lennon. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire

George Harrison and John Lennon depart London Airport in 1965 (PA) Expand

George Harrison and John Lennon depart London Airport in 1965 (PA)

John Lennon with his then wife Cynthia Lennon at Heathrow Airport in 1968 (PA) Expand

John Lennon with his then wife Cynthia Lennon at Heathrow Airport in 1968 (PA)

Actor Victor Spinetti with John Lennon and Yoko Ono attending the first night of Lennon&rsquo;s first play at The Old Vic National Theatre in London in 1968 (PA) Expand

Actor Victor Spinetti with John Lennon and Yoko Ono attending the first night of Lennon’s first play at The Old Vic National Theatre in London in 1968 (PA)

John Lennon at the recording studio in 1967 (PA) Expand

John Lennon at the recording studio in 1967 (PA)

The Beatles showing their MBE Insignias in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in 1965 (PA) Expand

The Beatles showing their MBE Insignias in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in 1965 (PA)

The Beatles board a plane in London in 1966 (PA) Expand

The Beatles board a plane in London in 1966 (PA)

The Beatles arrive for the premiere of their film Help in 1965 (PA) Expand

The Beatles arrive for the premiere of their film Help in 1965 (PA)

PA Media