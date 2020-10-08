John Lennon at 80: His life in pictures

File photo dated 27/11/66 of Peter Cook (left) talking to John Lennon of The Beatles, in top hat and frock coat, standing guard among the palm trees placed there to adorn the entrance to a public lavatory in London, as he takes the part of a commissionaire hired out to give a running commentary about celebrities using the place. Friday October 9 marks The Beatles star’s 80th birthday. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 8, 2020. The musician was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980. See PA story SHOWBIZ Lennon. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire
File photo dated 27/11/66 of Peter Cook (left) talking to John Lennon of The Beatles, in top hat and frock coat, standing guard among the palm trees placed there to adorn the entrance to a public lavatory in London, as he takes the part of a commissionaire hired out to give a running commentary about celebrities using the place. Friday October 9 marks The Beatles star’s 80th birthday. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 8, 2020. The musician was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980. See PA story SHOWBIZ Lennon. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire
File photo dated 18/11/67 of The Beatles, George Harrison and Ringo Starr (background l-r) and Paul McCartney and John Lennon (front l-r) with a cut-out of a Yellow Submarine, publicising the group’s animated full-length feature film. Friday October 9 marks The Beatles star John Lennon’s 80th birthday. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 8, 2020. The musician was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980. See PA story SHOWBIZ Lennon. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire
File photo dated 18/11/67 of The Beatles, George Harrison and Ringo Starr (background l-r) and Paul McCartney and John Lennon (front l-r) with a cut-out of a Yellow Submarine, publicising the group’s animated full-length feature film. Friday October 9 marks The Beatles star John Lennon’s 80th birthday. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 8, 2020. The musician was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980. See PA story SHOWBIZ Lennon. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire
File photo dated 25/06/67 of The Beatles at a recording session in London. (l-r) George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and Paul McCartney (kneeling). Friday October 9 marks The Beatles star John Lennon’s 80th birthday. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 8, 2020. The musician was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980. See PA story SHOWBIZ Lennon. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire
File photo dated 25/06/67 of The Beatles at a recording session in London. (l-r) George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and Paul McCartney (kneeling). Friday October 9 marks The Beatles star John Lennon’s 80th birthday. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 8, 2020. The musician was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980. See PA story SHOWBIZ Lennon. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire