John Lennon and Led Zeppelin recordings added to US Library of Congress

Queen Latifah’s debut album was also deemed culturally significant by the US Library of Congress.

Close

By AP Reporters

Music by John Lennon, Led Zeppelin, The Police and Eurythmics have been selected for preservation in the US National Recording Registry.

The US Library of Congress announced that 25 recordings have been selected for their cultural significance, including Madonna’s Like A Virgin album from 1984, Mariah Carey’s enduring hit All I Want For Christmas Is You (1994) and the music from the Super Mario Bros video game.

