John Legend pays tribute to wife Chrissy Teigen on his 40th birthday
The singer said he was grateful for their growing family.
John Legend has spoken of how happy he is that people around the world are discovering what a “superstar” his wife Chrissy Teigen is as he celebrated his 40th birthday.
The couple, who have been married for five years, are parents to daughter Luna, two, and son Miles, born in 2018, and share much of their family life on social media.
Legend, whose real name is John Stephens, wrote on Instagram: “Thank you all for the birthday wishes today. It’s been a wonderful year, and I feel so grateful for all 40 years of my life.
Thank you all for the birthday wishes today. It's been a wonderful year, and I feel so grateful for all 40 years of my life. This year has been especially awesome. I love my growing family. Luna is so special and I love being her father and watching her personality blossom. We welcomed Miles to this world and I see so much of myself in him and can't wait to see who he becomes. Chrissy is the superstar I always knew her to be. I'm happy that more and more people around the world are realizing this too. Professionally, this year's biggest highlight was the EGOT, of course. That was amazing and wouldn't have happened without the absolutely amazing experience of working on Jesus Christ Superstar. It was so beautiful to work on such a powerful production with such a diverse, talented team. We all devoted so much energy and time to make the show work and it succeeded beyond our wildest dreams. I began the year playing Jesus and ended the year playing Santa. I know I probably wore y'all out promoting the Christmas album since October, but I truly enjoyed the entire experience. From working with @raphael_saadiq and all the musicians to working with my team at @friendsatwork to create such a fun, creative campaign, to working with Chrissy and the team to make the tv special, to working with the band and production team to put on a magical tour, wow, it was such a joy. Thank you to all my collaborators, friends, fans and family who made my 40th year so memorable. I love you all. Have a wonderful 2019.
Legend added that his professional highlight of the year was becoming an EGOT, a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, when he collected an Emmy in September for Jesus Christ Superstar.
Teigen also celebrated her husband’s birthday, sharing a gallery of photographs of them as a couple, writing: “love you for 40 more and into eternity.”
She had previously shared a more lengthy tribute, in which she called Legend “the most incredible man”, hailing him as “the best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine”.
Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH
Press Association