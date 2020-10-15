John Legend dedicates awards show performance of Never Break to Chrissy Teigen

| 10.1°C Dublin
John Legend dedicated an emotional awards show performance to his wife Chrissy Teigen after the couple lost their baby.
Legend appeared at the Billboard Music Awards to perform the single Never Break. It was his first performance since TV presenter and model Teigen announced they had lost their baby, a son named Jack, late last month.
Legend wore an all-white suit while seated at a piano and before starting the song said: “This is for Chrissy.”
Our love for @johnlegend will Never Break. â¤ï¸🎙 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/9xznsTm3zj— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020
Before the performance, host for the evening Kelly Clarkson praised the couple.
“I want to take a moment to talk about a friend who inspires me on the daily,” she said.
“Not only as a musician, a songwriter, but as a human. John Legend is one of my favourite people on this planet and it’s easy for us all to feel that way about them because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world, the highs and the lows.”
Teigen, 34, was widely praised for publicly sharing the news about losing her baby.

In a poignant social media post, she said she and Legend were in “deep pain”. Teigen, who married 41-year-old Legend in 2013, had been updating fans throughout her pregnancy.
She had been in hospital after suffering excessive bleeding.
Teigen said: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.
“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”
Legend and Teigen are also parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.
PA Media