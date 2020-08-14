John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting third child

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child together.

The couple appeared to announce the news in the music video for Legend’s latest single Wild, which sees the couple playing on the beach together with their four-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, two, before they cradle her baby bump.

Teigen later confirmed she is expecting on Instagram, showing off her growing bump and writing: “Look at this third baby shit. What? Oh my god.”

The singer and the model and TV star first met on the set of the video for Legend’s song Stereo 14 years ago, and reunited with that director Nabil for the Wild video. They married in 2013.

The new video sees the couple escape on a road trip, kiss in a cabana, embrace on the beach and also have an argument over dinner before making up.

Before the release, video-hosting service Vevo teased on Twitter that there was a “beautiful surprise” inlcuded.

The message said: “.@johnlegend and @chrissyteigen drive us “Wild” in the heartfelt visuals for John’s latest song with @garyclarkjr! Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise!”

