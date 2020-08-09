Joel Corry and MNEK heading for fourth week at top of UK singles chart

Joel Corry and MNEK are heading for their fourth week at the top of the UK singles chart.

Their song Head & Heart is currently on course to hold on to the top spot, according to the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

They lead Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s track Savage Love, which is second, and Lighter by Nathan Dawe featuring KSI, which currently sits third.

Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles is fourth, while West Ten by AJ Tracey and Mabel is fifth.

Cardi B is on course to land a spot in the top 10 of the UK charts for a fifth time (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are on course to land the week’s highest new entry with the song WAP, which currently ranks sixth.

If they hold onto their position, the track will become Cardi B’s fifth UK top 10 hit and Megan Thee Stallion’s second.

Smile, a collaboration between the late rapper Juice Wrld and The Weeknd, is currently 18th in the rankings.

The provisional chart is based on preliminary sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of the week’s chart race.

The final rankings will be announced on Friday.

PA Media