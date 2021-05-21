Jesy Nelson signs solo record deal after Little Mix departure

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has signed a solo record deal.

The singer, 29, quit the X Factor-formed girl group in December after nine years, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

She had spoken openly about her battle with anxiety and previously revealed in a BBC documentary called Odd One Out that abuse on social media got so bad she attempted to take her own life.

She has now signed a solo deal with Polydor Records, the British label that is part of Universal Music Group, joining the ranks of The Rolling Stones, Haim, Ellie Goulding and Celeste.

She said: “I’m so excited to finally announce that I will be signing to Polydor Records.

“I cannot wait for you to hear what I’ve been working on and to start this new chapter with the Universal Music team.”

Ben Mortimer, co-president of Polydor, added: “As soon as I met Jesy I knew Polydor had to become her label partner.

“She’s developed the sound for her next music beautifully. It’s true to her. And she has an authentic vision about what this next stage of her already incredible career should be.”

In January, Nelson scored her final number one with Little Mix after the single Sweet Melody, from their recent album Confetti, topped the charts.

After Nelson quit, her former bandmates, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards voiced their support and announced that they would continue to record and perform as a trio.

They made history as the first female band to win the Brit Award for best British group last week, and thanked Nelson as they accepted the award.

PA Media