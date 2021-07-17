Jessie Ware announces arrival of third child

Jessie Ware has welcomed her third child with husband Sam Burrows.

The Brit Award nominated singer, 36, announced the arrival of the baby boy in a post to her 369,000 Instagram followers.

The Say You Love Me star said she had a home birth on Thursday evening and thanked the NHS staff who were on hand as well as her husband.

One picture posted to her account showed her and Burrows cradling their newborn, while another showed her in a birthing pool.

She wrote: “Our beautiful baby boy arrived safely at home on Thursday evening!

“Biggest thanks to the Lewisham Poppie Homebirth team, Sue, Flo & Lynn, lovely Mary from the labour ward at Lewisham Hospital, Aimee, Anna, dear Gowri @gentlebirthmethod and of course my @samburrowspt for the 5am sideways walks up a hill, the slow dances, the hardcore back rubs and the constant encouragement and confidence you had in me.

“It took a village of mighty women (and Sam) to get this little man here and I’m so so grateful.

“We are so very lucky to have the NHS and the special people that work there.”

Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm, Sam Smith and Lily Allen were among those sending their congratulations.

Chisholm wrote: “Wonderful news! congratulations! Yeahhhhhh!!”

Following the birth, Ware celebrated by eating a burger in bed, joking the meal was an “absolute touch”.

She and her personal trainer partner, who she married in 2014, are already parents to a daughter, born in 2016, and a son, born in 2019.

As well as enjoying a career in music, Ware hosts the hit food podcast Table Manners with her mother Lennie, with recent guests including Sir Paul McCartney, Emerald Fennell and St Vincent.