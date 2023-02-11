| 9°C Dublin

Jessie J bares her baby bump on the Brit Awards red carpet

The chart-topping singer walked the carpet wearing a deep red co-ord with matching stilettos.

Jessie J attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA) Expand

Jessie J attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Jessie J showed off her baby bump on the Brits red carpet as she arrived in a daring red outfit.

The singer, 34, announced she was pregnant in January – just over a year after announcing news of a miscarriage.

