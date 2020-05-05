Jessica Simpson hits back at ‘body shaming’ in Met Gala oral history

Jessica Simpson has accused a former Vogue contributor of ‘body shaming’ her (Ian West/PA)

Singer Jessica Simpson has accused a former Vogue contributor of “body shaming” her in an oral history of the Met Gala.

The fashion bible published a comprehensive history of the annual event to mark what should have been the 2020 show, had it not fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the article, published on Vogue’s website, the magazine’s former creative digital director Sally Singer recalled Simpson’s appearance at the gala in the 2000s, alongside her then-boyfriend John Mayer.

She wrote: “One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet…and then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them.

“And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on.”

Simpson, 39, has now hit back, describing the account as “inaccurate” and accusing Ms Singer of “body shaming” her.

Comparing herself with tragic Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield, Simpson added: “But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalising the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life.

“To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating.”

Simpson found fame as a teenage pop star in the late 1990s before starring in MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick And Jessica with her first husband Nick Lachey. The show ended in 2005, with their marriage following shortly afterwards.

She has since starred in films including The Dukes Of Hazzard and Employee Of The Month.

Simpson has been married to former American football player Eric Johnson since 2014 and they have three children together.

