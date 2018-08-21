Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande wow on VMAs red carpet

Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande were among the celebrities to arrive on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The annual awards show is one of the biggest nights in music and was held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday.

Lopez, 49, was honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her music and film career.

She arrived on the red carpet with her partner, Alex Rodriguez. She wore a silver dress while Rodriguez, a former baseball player, took pictures of her on his phone.

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Video Music Awards with her partner Alex Rodriguez (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Grande’s hit No Tears Left To Cry won Song Of The Year. She arrived on the red carpet with her fiance, the comedian Pete Davidson.

She wore thigh-high boots with a short silver skirt while Davidson kept it simple with a white jumper bearing the name of Grande’s latest album, Sweetener.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande arrived at the VMAs together (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actress Blake Lively was one of the presenters on the night.

She wore all white, matching a smart jacket with flowing trousers.

Blake Lively was one of the hosts of the MTV Video Music Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jenner was at the VMAs to support her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, who recently released his critically acclaimed album Astroworld.

Jenner, 21, had her hair dyed platinum blonde and wore a matching jacket and shoes.

Kylie Jenner accompanied Travis Scott to the Video Music Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Canadian model Winnie Harlow teamed a black see-through dress with silver high heels.

The 24-year-old has vitiligo and is a prominent spokeswoman on the skin condition.

Winnie Harlow attended the MTV Video Music Awards in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Camila Cabello won the coveted Artist Of The Year award and arrived at the show with her mother.

She wore a blue dress and teamed it with matching earrings.

Camila Cabello’s Havana was nominated at the Video Music Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Press Association