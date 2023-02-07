| 6.8°C Dublin

Jennifer Lopez had ‘the best time’ with Ben Affleck at the Grammys

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jennifer Lopez said she always has “the best time” with husband Ben Affleck, after their pair stepped out together at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

The singer and Hollywood actress posted a video montage on Instagram, which included clips and photos of the couple together.

