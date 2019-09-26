Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are to perform at the half-time show during the 2020 Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform at Super Bowl half-time show

American football’s governing body, the NFL, announced on Thursday that the singers, who have released music in Spanish and English, will perform on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Both Lopez and Shakira have had major success in the pop and Latin charts over the years.

Shakira has produced songs in Spanish and English (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lopez released her debut album in 1999 and topped the charts with songs like If You Had My Love and I’m Real.

Shakira released her first album in 1991 and had multi-platinum sales with 2001’s Laundry Service.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is co-producing the half-time show, which will air live on Fox.

