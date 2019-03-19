Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers will headline one of the 50th anniversary shows commemorating the groundbreaking Woodstock festival this summer.

Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers will headline one of the 50th anniversary shows commemorating the groundbreaking Woodstock festival this summer.

Jay-Z and Miley Cyrus among acts at Woodstock 50th anniversary shows

Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang announced on Tuesday that Miley Cyrus, Santana, Imagine Dragons, Robert Plant, the Black Keys and Chance the Rapper will also perform at Woodstock 50, which will take place on August 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles northwest of the original site.

Carlos Santana (Yui Mok/PA)

The event is separate from an anniversary concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969.

Lang made the announcement at a press conference at Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios in New York City alongside Common and John Fogerty, who performed at the original Woodstock.

Both Fogerty and Common will perform this summer.

Press Association