Janet Jackson posts a tribute to her late father a day after his funeral

The singer, 52, shared a childhood picture to Instagram of her sitting on Joe Jackson’s knee, captioning the image with a blue heart.

It is the first tribute Janet has posted on her social media accounts since the patriarch of the famous Jackson entertainment family died on June 27 at the age of 89.

On Monday, Jackson was buried in the same southern California cemetery as his late son Michael.

The family said their goodbyes at a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale.

Jackson died in Las Vegas and is survived by wife Katherine, eight children and dozens of grandchildren.

Eldest son Jackie Jackson posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Monday afternoon in a black suit and sunglasses while dressing one of his young twin sons in a similar suit.

Michael Jackson was entombed in 2009 in the mausoleum at the opulent cemetery that is also the final resting place of Elizabeth Taylor and Walt Disney.

