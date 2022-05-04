Jamie T announces release date for new album and first live show in five years

Jamie T has announced the release date for his new album as well as his first live show in five years.

His latest offering, titled The Theory Of Whatever, will come out on July 29, the artist shared on social media.

The singer-songwriter, from Wimbledon, also released his new single The Old Style Raiders.

The live show will take place at the Subterania venue in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on May 11.

Tickets will be available exclusively to those who pre-order the new album by 5pm on Thursday.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 about his return, he said: “I missed being in a room with people and playing music, yeah totally.

“I miss getting in a place with people and have sweat dripping from the ceiling.”

He added: “I like to keep my head in the sand a lot with this because I get quite anxious with this stuff.

“My way of doing it nowadays is people just tell me where to go and what I’m meant to be doing and I do it that day because if I have time to think about it I worry… and then I just end up an anxious mess.”