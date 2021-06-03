James Vincent McMorrow gig: Website crashes as fans try to buy tickets for Ireland’s first pilot gig

The National Concert Hall’s website has appeared to crash as people try to nab tickets for the country’s first pilot gig with James Vincent McMorrow.

Tickets were to go on sale at 10am today for the concert on June 10 in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens.

Only 500 tickets will go on sale for the pilot gig. People are only allowed to buy up to four tickets and will have to stay in pods of four at the concert.

The message that comes up when visiting the website is: “We are currently performing some maintenance on our site, we apologise for any inconvenience.

“If you need us, we can be contacted at info@nch.ie We'll be back soon.”

However, on a link that McMorrow shared an ‘Internal server error’ appears.

Tickets for Iveagh Gardens show on sale in 30 minutes https://t.co/fhGruSoLAc — James Vincent McMorrow (@jamesvmcmorrow) June 3, 2021

Taking to Twitter last night, the Irish singer wrote: “Ok so here we go, tix for Iveagh Gardens show go on sale tomorrow at 10am!! There are only 500 tickets available so obviously anyone who wants one will need to go find the good wi fi. It’s been a year and a half almost since a show like this has happened anywhere in Ireland.”

