James Rhodes to release first classical NFT album recognised by official charts

The classical pianist will release a limited edition digital pressing of his upcoming album Vitamin C.

James Rhodes (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Pianist James Rhodes is set to release the first classical non fungible token (NFT) album to count towards the official charts.

The 47-year-old musician and author has collaborated with music platform Serenade to release a limited edition digital pressing of his upcoming album Vitamin C.

