James Corden, Cardi B and Jill Biden among presenters for 2023 Grammy Awards

The annual ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

James Corden (Ian West/PA)

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

James Corden, Cardi B and US first lady Jill Biden are among the diverse line-up of famous faces who will present at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The annual ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, with comedian Trevor Noah on hosting duties for the star-studded night.

