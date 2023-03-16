| 10.8°C Dublin

Jamelia says motherhood is her ‘favourite responsibility and role’

The former Loose Women panellist said she believes there is ‘never a right time to have a child’ but that she feels ‘so blessed’ to have her children.

Jamelia says motherhood is her 'favourite responsibility and role' (Ian West/PA)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jamelia says being a mother is her “favourite responsibility and role” as she prepares to spend Mother’s Day with her four children.

The former Loose Women panellist, 42, said she believes there is “never a right time to have a child” but that she feels “so blessed” to have her daughters.

