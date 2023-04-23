| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Jake Quickenden ‘soaked to the bone’ after running London Marathon as giant bone

The former X-Factor contestant was raising money in memory of his younger brother Oliver, who died of bone cancer in 2012.

Jake Quickenden dressed as a bone (John Walton/PA) Expand

Close

Jake Quickenden dressed as a bone (John Walton/PA)

Jake Quickenden dressed as a bone (John Walton/PA)

Jake Quickenden dressed as a bone (John Walton/PA)

By Laura Parnaby, PA

Singer Jake Quickenden said he felt “soaked to the bone” after running a rainy London Marathon dressed as a giant bone.

The former X-Factor contestant was raising money in memory of his younger brother Oliver, who died of bone cancer in 2012 at the age of 19, the same disease that killed their father four years earlier.

Most Watched

Privacy