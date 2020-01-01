Jade Thirlwall shocked at ‘self-hatred’ in old Facebook post

Jade Thirlwall has shared her shock and sadness at her “self hatred” in an old social media post.

The Little Mix star, 27, shared a Facebook post from 2010, under the name Louise Ross, in which she asked Santa for bigger breasts and “a body more toned than nicole scherzinger’s”.

She also asked to get rid of acne on her chin.

She captioned the Instagram post: “Kinda funny but WOW the self hatred here!! I feel sad knowing that version of myself in 2010 was so self conscious she felt the need to post publicly self deprecating herself.

“Just recovering from anorexia and no idea I was about to be pummelled into an industry that feeds off this kinda negative shit.

“It’s taken 10 years and while I still have normal days of feeling crap I can honestly say I love my little tittied, sometimes spotty imperfect self and you should too.

“I’m going into this decade with a whole lotta love for myself.”

Thirlwall has previously revealed she battled the eating disorder in her teens, before she went on The X Factor in 2011.

She said on the BBC Sounds Life Hacks podcast that it got to the point where she “just wanted to sort of waste away”.

Thirlwall sought help and was discharged not long before she went on the singing show, which is where she became a part of Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards.

Nelson has also recently spoken out about her own struggles, winning praise for a BBC Three documentary about the online abuse she received which drove her to attempt suicide.

PA Media