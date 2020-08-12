Jade Thirlwall becomes honorary president of South Shields Football Club

Jade Thirlwall has become the honorary president of South Shields Football Club.

The Little Mix star said that she is “incredibly proud” to be undertaking the role with her home town team, who play in the Northern Premier League.

Thirlwall said: “I’m incredibly proud to come from South Shields and one thing I am most proud of about my home town is the sense of community and how we love to support each other and see each other do well in all aspects of life, which is something the football club very much embodies.

“I hope through my role I can raise awareness and increase the club’s profile, encouraging others to do the same and support our incredible team.

We are proud to announce that @LittleMix's Jade Thirlwall has accepted the role of Honorary President at South Shields Football Club. pic.twitter.com/1W2f3eGJp1 — South Shields FC (@SouthShieldsFC) August 12, 2020

“I’m looking forward to also being involved in any future projects the club will embark on that coincide with what I am passionate about.”

South Shields FC chairman Geoff Thompson said: “We are delighted Jade has agreed to this ambassadorial role with the club.

“The club, its charitable foundation and its academies are increasingly important in our community, helping to deliver a series of health and wellbeing programmes for people of all ages.

“Jade’s commitment to the town mirrors the club’s commitment and we are thrilled she is on board to further promote what we are trying to achieve.”

The team, who are based in the north-east of England, have achieved three promotions in the last five seasons.

PA Media