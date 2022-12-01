Jacqui Abbott pulls out of shows with Paul Heaton on doctors’ advice

Paul Heaton has said he will “sorely miss” his bandmate Jacqui Abbott after she was forced to pull out of performing this weekend on doctors’ advice.

The pair, who were members of the Beautiful South, scored their first number one album as a duo with Manchester Calling in March 2020.

A statement shared on Heaton’s Twitter said: “We’re really sorry to say that following doctors medical advice Jacqui will sadly be unable to perform at the Bridlington, Glasgow and Stockton shows this weekend.

“We look forward to Jacqui re-joining the tour soon and we will keep you up to date with her progress. In the meantime, Paul and the band look forward to putting on a great show for you all tonight and at all the shows this weekend!

“If you would prefer not to attend the Bridlington, Glasgow and Stockton shows you will be able to claim a refund from your point of purchase before the show takes place.”

Heaton, 60, added: “For those who choose to retain their tickets for the next three shows, I promise you that myself and the boys will put on a show to remember.

“We’ll sorely miss Jacqui but our intent is to make those who refund their tickets bitterly regret that decision. Thanks for your support.”

In May, Heaton won the outstanding song collection award at the 67th annual Ivor Novello Awards, which marked his work with the Housemartins and the Beautiful South as well as Abbott.