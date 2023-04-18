| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

J-Hope becomes second BTS member to begin military service in South Korea

Authorities mobilised soldiers and police officers to maintain order as fans gathered at the boot camp outside Seoul.

J-Hope has begun his military service (Lee Jin-man/AP) Expand

Close

J-Hope has begun his military service (Lee Jin-man/AP)

J-Hope has begun his military service (Lee Jin-man/AP)

J-Hope has begun his military service (Lee Jin-man/AP)

By Hyung Jin-Kim, Associated Press

J-Hope, of K-pop band BTS, has entered a South Korean boot camp to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming the group’s second member to join the army.

There was heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions for BTS members, until the group’s management agency announced in October that all seven members would fulfil their military duties.

Most Watched

Privacy