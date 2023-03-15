| 8.8°C Dublin

Ivors Academy warns BBC of ‘damaging consequences’ of classical music cuts

A letter was signed by 462 composers and musicians showing their support for the BBC performing group musicians.

Lloyd Coleman, chair of the Ivors Academy Classical Council (Paul Blakemore/PA) Expand

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The chair of the Ivors Academy Classical Council has written a letter urging the BBC to re-think proposed cuts to classical music performing groups, warning of the consequences for the future of music.

Last week, the BBC announced plans to scrap its in-house chamber choir, the BBC Singers, and reduce salaried orchestral posts across the BBC English Orchestras by around 20%.

