‘I’ve never had to deal with massive prejudice, whereas I know lots of people have and will’

Smoothboi Ezra has built up a loyal following online and has been tipped as a rising star by music bible NME. Their intimate, catchy songs have been inspired by struggles with gender dysphoria and a late diagnosis of ADHD

Teenage songwriter Smoothboi Ezra near their home in Greystones. Photos: Mark Condren

Graeme Thomson

The music you can hear, materialising from a “glorified garden shed” in Greystones, Co Wicklow, is the sound of young Ireland. Smoothboi Ezra is a thoroughly modern indie-pop star in waiting.

Eighteen, autistic and non-binary Ezra’s chosen pronoun is ‘they’ Ezra Williams writes, performs, sings and produces alienated love songs for queer youth and disaffected Gen-Zedders.

Recorded in an outbuilding at the family home and released online, their intimate tunes confront depersonalisation, loneliness, unrequited crushes and gender fluidity with disarming honesty, dry wit and catchy choruses.

