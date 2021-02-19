‘I’ve never had to deal with massive prejudice, whereas I know lots of people have and will’

The music you can hear, materialising from a “glorified garden shed” in Greystones, Co Wicklow, is the sound of young Ireland. Smoothboi Ezra is a thoroughly modern indie-pop star in waiting.

Eighteen, autistic and non-binary — Ezra’s chosen pronoun is ‘they’ — Ezra Williams writes, performs, sings and produces alienated love songs for queer youth and disaffected Gen-Zedders.

Recorded in an outbuilding at the family home and released online, their intimate tunes confront depersonalisation, loneliness, unrequited crushes and gender fluidity with disarming honesty, dry wit and catchy choruses.

Smoothboi Ezra is gathering acclaim. They were named in the NME 100 for 2021 and have been lauded as one to watch by, among others, Hot Press, Image and The Guardian. Fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Elliott Smith will find much to savour.

It is the music of catharsis. “A lot of the time I don’t know what I’m feeling until I write it down and sing it,” says Ezra, speaking on Zoom from the well-heeled seaside town 15 miles south of Dublin, where they live with their parents, dogs Sandy and Coco, and Frog the cat. “It helps to release emotions.”

The songs are full of struggle with good reason. Ezra’s life has been beset by challenges. They received a late diagnosis of autism at 14, followed by a diagnosis of ADHD. They also have physical disabilities. By the end of third year, school was a bust.

“Teachers just didn’t know how to deal with me,” says Ezra. “I was just dealing with a lot, and I didn’t know how to express it or tell people about it. I just thought I was stupid. I got really bad grades and I was disruptive in class. I just wasn’t having a good time.

“I didn’t come out as non-binary or gay in school. People assumed I was gay and I didn’t tell them that I wasn’t, but people really knew me as the person who didn’t show up! That was my thing. I would only go in on Tuesdays and Thursdays, stay for art and science, and then go home.

“My mum allowed me to drop out and focus on the one thing I was good at, at the time, which was make-up. I studied it at college and it was a relief. It helped me think, ‘Oh, I’m not stupid, this just isn’t my way of learning’.”

Even so, after leaving school the subsequent sense of isolation was difficult.

“There was a lot of miscommunication, and the normal depression of being 16 and 17. I was also quite physically and mentally ill around that time. I have conditions where I have to sit down and lie down a lot. I’m not able to just hang out and party and go on benders. At the time all my friends were starting to do all that and I couldn’t.”

Though they have now left college, Ezra still practises make-up as well as sculpting, painting and making jewellery, but music has been the primary focus since 2018, when Smoothboi Ezra began releasing songs online.

Ezra had started taking piano lessons aged five, and when they began making music seriously their parents were encouraging. Their first EP, Is It, was followed last year by My Own Person, a brilliant, lilting pop song which speaks of gender dysphoria, depersonalisation and the desire to disappear with a universality which transcends teenage mopery.

In Ezra’s songs, clothes are for hiding in, parties are things that happen without you, and people grieve “the end of something that never happened”. It must be odd, having these intimate thoughts picked over by a growing band of fans?

“I’ve gotten a few people online asking, ‘Are you OK?’. People genuinely concerned for my wellbeing. I’m like, ‘Don’t worry, those are last month’s feelings, I’m fine!’.

"But I’d be lying if I said the feelings in the songs didn’t stay with me. I’m very good at masking; I’m able to put on the face that people need me to be at that time. I wouldn’t say I’m of a happy disposition most days, but I’m also not in deep despair all the time.”

Last year was supposed to be all about festivals and live shows. Instead, Covid-19 struck. Lockdown has been hard, particularly as Ezra “only started getting a social life in November 2019. I got into a proper relationship for the first time, and she was incredibly outgoing.

“My friends are usually introverts, whereas my then-girlfriend was like, ‘Let’s do this!’. I was going to all these places and meeting all these people, then it was cut short. The week of my 18th birthday was when lockdown started, I’d only just started leaving the house when we had to go back.”

They laugh. “This is actually the way I lived my life from 12 through to 17! It’s not that big a difference to me. It’s not fun, but it’s fine.”

Ezra will be 19 next month and their writing continues to mature: the title track of the forthcoming EP, Stuck, confronts their difficulties, as a person on the autism spectrum, of maintaining personal relationships.

Their career is also taking a more professional footing. They now have management and distribution — “before I was just going with the flow, I had no idea what was going on” — and would love to make an album one day.

Smoothboi Ezra’s scheduled show at Dublin’s Workman’s Club in May is likely to be cancelled, “but I’m practising for it, anyway. I’m acting as if it is happening! I’m trying to slowly persuade my friends to be part of a band. I’ve only done three or four live shows in person, everything is online, but I get a kick out of performing.”

Before we finish, Ezra gives me a virtual tour of the “garden shed” where they live and work. On one side are instruments and recording equipment, on the other the bedroom area.

“I used to have the smallest boxroom in the house. I was buying too many instruments, I had zero room to do anything, so I had to move down here to work on my music.”

They have lived in this house all their life (“the furthest I’ve moved is the shed!”). In that time Ireland has undergone enormous social and cultural changes. I wonder whether Ezra feels it is a welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community. Their answer, like their music, is more personal than political.

“I’m lucky, I have family and friends that are very supporting and accepting of me. I’ve never had to deal with massive prejudice in my life, whereas I know lots of people have and will.

“As a non-binary person, as a person that has a few difficulties, I’ve had more smooth sailing than lots of others. I’m not saying that I’ve not had terrible moments with people, but it hasn’t been all that bad.”

They smile. “I think I’ll always want to live in Ireland. I like it here.”