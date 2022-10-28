| 9.4°C Dublin

It’s time Kanye West’s fans stop excusing his hateful behaviour

Kurtis Reid

The rapper has gone too far with his shocking anti-Semitic rant

Kanye West

It was one of the hottest days of the year and I was standing in the middle of Marlay Park, Dublin, awaiting his arrival on stage.

The huge mirror-type stage decor was set and fellow eager fans all dressed in ‘Yeezus’ merchandise were packed up against the metal barriers.

