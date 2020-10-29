'It’s the most personal song I’ve ever written' - Dublin singer releases song about his mother's cancer battle with all proceeds going to the Irish Cancer Society

A 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Dublin has released a stunningly personal track about his mother’s battle with cancer, with all proceeds being donated to the Irish Cancer Society.

Martin McDonnell was studying for his Leaving Cert when he found out his mother Brigid McDonnell had breast cancer. Being the oldest of three children, he described the time as “worrying” and “confusing”.

After first picking up a guitar just two years previous to this, the Dubliner developed a love for music and began to channel his emotions into songs - with his new track Day by Day being his "most personal yet".

“It’s the most personal song I’ve ever written. It’s about my mother's battle with breast cancer, she was diagnosed last November,” he told Independent.ie.

“The day I wrote it was the day she had to get her head shaved. I remember coming home from school. I was in 6th year at the time so it was obviously a rough year in general.

“I went into my room and I sat down and I wrote the whole song in ten minutes. Usually, it takes me ages to write a song but this just happened.”

Martin never planned on releasing the single and said he wrote it as therapy for himself, but after coming up with the idea to give all proceeds to the Irish Cancer Society and them agreeing he jumped at the opportunity.

His mother has since gotten the all-clear and he wanted to thank the charity for helping his family while she underwent treatment.

“The Irish Cancer Society helped a lot with mam. When I wrote the song I was never supposed to release it or record it but they really helped out and I had a Whelan’s gig there last February and all the proceeds from that went to them and I played the song at the gig and I thought then it would be nice to record it and release it,” he explained.

“I contacted the Irish Cancer Society and played the song for them and they really liked it. So, all the money from the single will go to them and they loved the idea.”

After being released yesterday, the song titled Day by Day reached number one on the iTunes Irish singer/songwriter charts , with Aslan’s Christy Dignam backing the track and encouraging people to donate to the cause.

Available now to download on iTunes, a physical vinyl record and CD will be available to buy from December 4 through Dublin Vinyls and Tower Records. Some physical copies of the track will even have golden tickets inside bearing the buyer a prize.

Speaking about being a number one hit, Martin said he is blown away by the response to the song- saying he is both thankful for the proceeds and the awareness it has raised.

“It’s insane, I didn’t expect it at all,” he said.

“One of the guys Tommy- who plays keyboard on the track- sent me a screenshot saying ‘What the hell is going on?’ I hoped it would do well but to be number one on the first day was just insane.”

Currently studying songwriting in the British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) a career in music is the dream for Martin, and just a couple of weeks ago he received a tip from his idol Hozier while out busking on Grafton Street.

The Dubliner was performing one of his favourite songs Take Me to Church when Irish legend Hozier heard his song being played and dropped some money into the youngster's guitar case.

Martin didn’t notice who it was at first as he was wearing a mask, but after he did he had to stop playing because he was so stunned.

A video of the performance went viral on social media, with the busker being heard thanking the musician and saying “Wow, that was Hozier.”

