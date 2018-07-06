Michael Bublé has opened up about how his perspective has changed since he last performed live on stage.

'It's hard not to get emotional' - Michael Bublé opens up on new perspective on life and career ahead of Croke Park gig

The Canadian singer (42) will make his stage comeback on Saturday night at Croke Park in front of an audience of 70,000 fans flocking from 78 countries around the world.

Two years ago he and his wife Luisana Lopilato (30) faced every parent's worst nightmare when their son Noah (now 4) was diagnosed with cancer. He took time out to be with his family (they also have a 2-year-old son Elias and are expecting the arrival of a daughter in the next few weeks). Noah is now doing well.

Speaking to Irish media ahead of his concert at Croker, an emotional Bublé spoke about how he and Luisana coped during those tough months and how his perspective on life and his career has changed.

"I think you do your best in your faith and you find you get a very clear perspective very quickly and I found that things got so very clear for me and it allowed me in my life now to really truly, maybe for the first time as an artist as a human being, to really enjoy the moment, live with grace and be grateful," he said.

He added, "Instead of talking about the pain and negativity of it I would much rather take the opportunity to really say thank you, thank all of those people who sent their prayers, who sent their well wishes, who hurt for us.

"We’re not the only family that’s gone through something like this. There’s many families. We were just more than grateful for that love. It kept us many days – it’s hard not to get emotional – it kept us alive. We are so grateful for all those people out there."

In recent months the star has channeled much of his pain into his eighth studio album and describes it as the "greatest record I have ever made".

"There’s a few songs on the record that definitely carry a deep personal meaning," he says. "They’re hard to hear sometimes, hard to sing, but I think when things are truly great is when there’s honesty and when people get a sense that there’s humanity in what you do, that there’s not just musicality, but humanity. When they can feel it it resonates with people."

His approach to his career and to performing on legendary stages like Croke Park is now very different to before his son's illness.

"My preparation [for the gig] is knowing that in the scene of everything the health of my children is number one, the relationship I have with my family, my wife, my faith, all of that is easily number one and this, all of this, when I look up to this incredible place and I see all these seats and what will be this incredible atmosphere, it’s so different than I used to see it. That’s just the truth," he admitted.

"Now I see it as this wonderful beautiful bonus, the cherry on top of a life that’s fulfilled and big and great and it allows me not to have this moment overpower me, it allows me to truly be settled and to understand that, like I said before, I want to have integrity in what I do, who I am in what I do, just a very clear line."

Prior to Noah's illness, he reveals that he was burnt out and worried about the future trajectory of his career.

"This perspective is an incredible thing," he said. "It costs a lot but it allowed me to truly rekindle a romance with music. I got very burnt out. Before all of these things happened, when the last record was coming out I wasn’t enjoying myself as much, you guys, I wasn’t."

He added, "You know what, it was through the fault of no one else. It was myself letting my own narcissism and the ego part of what we do get to me. I started to care too much about what other people thought. Was my career going the way it needed to go? Is it on the upswing or am I going to go on a trajectory downwards like every artist does?

"And I was worried, truly, and that worry didn’t allow me to be as present, or to enjoy, because I was much too worried about the next thing."

A moment of "clarity" came at the hospital with his son.

"I just remember sitting in the hospital room and thinking, ‘What? I was worried about any of that shit? I was worried about a number of records or a meme or what some asshole said about me? And in one second it got so very clear.

"And that clarity gave me the opportunity to find love again, to find a joy that I had as a kid, that I had had when you you first met me, when I was 26 years old, when i first did my showcases or first interviews - there was an authenticity to a kid not believing he was there and getting to do this and it's back. I went back into the studio and found that joy again."

Buble first played Ireland in 2007 to an audience of 1200 people before returning in 2013 for five nights at The Point. Croke Park was, he said, specifically his choice for his comeback this time.

"There was no fluke as to why I chose to come here. It was my choice. There’s just a lot of love here, a great rich history of an artist who loves a country and it has shown me a lot of love," he said.

"As you can imagine it’s a little bit daunting after not having been on stage for a few years and it meant a lot to me that this would be where I would make the comeback."

He promises surprises for fans and for himself, joking that he has "no idea what's going to happen" and laughing, "It could just go tits up for me", but says he has got to this level by enjoying himself and having fun and letting it be organic and loose and that's the approach he will take on Saturday night.

Online Editors