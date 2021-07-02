Denis and Caroline Desmond from MCD pictured at the set up continues of Irelands first big music festival featuring Gavin James and Lyra to name a few band performing this weekend at Kilmainham. Photo by Steve Humphreys 2nd July 2021.

As he stood in front of the stage in Royal Hospital Kilmainham the day before Ireland’s first music festival since the pandemic, MCD owner and founder Denis Desmond said “it’s emotional”.

The pilot festival, which is being run by MCD, kicks off tomorrow at 3.30pm and it will feature artists Gavin James, Wild Youth, Denise Chaila, Sharon Shannon, Wyvern Lingo and Lyra with comedians the 2 Johnnies MC’ing the show.

Workers of the event are flat out today putting the stage and social-distancing pods together for the 3,500 people that will attend the much-anticipated gig tomorrow.

Read More

Each attendee must get an antigen test and receive a negative result to gain entry into the festival. Antigen testing takes place in Collins Barracks, on Benburb Street in Dublin 7, today and tomorrow with each ticket holder receiving a specific time in which they’ve to attend for their test.

Expand Close Journalist Ciara O'Loughlin at the set up of Irelands first big music festival featuring Gavin James and Lyra to name a few bands performing this weekend at Kilmainham. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Journalist Ciara O'Loughlin at the set up of Irelands first big music festival featuring Gavin James and Lyra to name a few bands performing this weekend at Kilmainham. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Ticket holders can only gain entry if they have a valid ticket for the festival, proof of a negative antigen test from the designated festival test centre and photo ID to prove they’re over 18.

Unlike the James Vincent McMorrow gig, alcohol will be sold at tomorrow’s festival. The crowd will be broken up into quadrants and each quadrant has a bar, a food stall and toilets.

As festivalgoers will all have received an antigen test, social-distancing pods are only one-metre apart as opposed to two.

Pods are separated by metal barriers and each will hold four or six people from the same group.

Attendees must wear facemasks and maintain a two-metre distance from others while walking to and from their pod and going to the toilet or the bar, however, facemasks can be taken off once but they are in their pod.

Those attending the concert are also being reminded to bring a contactless card as no cash transactions will be permitted at the bar and food stalls.

Mr Desmond from MCD said it’s almost like a “VIP set up” as picnic benches will be placed in each quadrant so revelers can sit down and enjoy the show.

“A lot of people will see it as a little VIP set up and it very much suits the music that’s going to be played, it’s very relaxed and chill,” he said.

The concert promoter said it’s an emotional day for both him and the artists as it’s been 15 months since their last live gig.

“It’s emotional, it’s been a very long time. The artists are looking forward to getting back to doing what they do best which is getting on stage and putting on good performances.

"Obviously, we were the first to close as an industry, and sadly we will be the last to open. But, this is the first step and it’s a positive move.

"It’s good to see that it’s one-metre social distancing and we are looking forward to shows where there is no social distancing.”

Expand Close Edwin Cummins and his dog 'Whitney Houston' pictured at Kilmainham as the set up continues of Irelands first big music festival featuring Gavin James and Lyra to name a few band performing this weekend. Photo by Steve Humphre / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Edwin Cummins and his dog 'Whitney Houston' pictured at Kilmainham as the set up continues of Irelands first big music festival featuring Gavin James and Lyra to name a few band performing this weekend. Photo by Steve Humphre

Mr Desmond said there’s an “element of hassle” of using antigen tests for the event.

"People are getting tested today and tomorrow so you have to get tested before you gain entry to the show,” he said.

"There’s an element of hassle to it but it needs to be done and the positive to it is you get tested and your fine.”

If an attendee receives a positive antigen result they will be offered a free PCR test and will be advised to return home and self-isolate while they await the results.

The festival is one in a series of pilot events that are being provided for by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. It aims to test the logistics of using antigen testing and other measures such as social distancing and contact tracing at a larger festival.

Gates open for the gig in Royal Hospital Kilmainham at 3pm tomorrow with the first act kicking off at 3.30pm.

There are no staggered times for the event so there could be queues as people try to gain entry due to the extra Covid-19 measures.

The current line-up is as follows:

3.30pm - Wyvern Lingo

4.45pm - Sharon Shannon

6pm - Denise Chaila

7.05pm - Wild Youth

8.10pm - Lyra

9.15pm - Gavin James