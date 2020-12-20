It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas

As a child, silent nights were rare at my home in Churchtown in Dublin over Christmas. My mother Maureen was a singer in the Royalettes and the Rockettes at the Theatre Royal on Hawkins Street in Dublin during the late 1940s and 1950s.

So, in between popping the turkey in the oven, helping us children write our letters to Santa and decorating the tree, she would sing around the house.

Judy Garland's Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, from the movie Meet Me in St Louis was a particular favourite of hers - and ours.

She would insist my little sister Marina and I dance around the tree, to Brenda Lee's Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree. It was non-negotiable. And why would you want to negotiate? Our Yuletide was a time of visions of silver bells ringing and sugar plums dancing in our imaginations and, for me, great music.

Some people refuse to buy into the ultra-commodified happiness of the holiday season but after the year we've had, courtesy of the Scrooge-like pandemic, I'm all for a bit of joy. What better way than with music?

For me, music is about more than entertainment - it is an escape into another world of our choosing and a way to help us express and deal with our emotions, happy and sad.

The other day on the car radio, I heard Frank Sinatra's lonely croon I'll Be Home For Christmas (If Only in My Dreams). I thought of all the people who won't be home this Christmas, not even in our dreams: the 1.7 million people who died of Covid across the world.

Written in 1943 for soldiers stationed overseas during World War Two, the words haven't lost their power all these years later. Nor have many of the songs I have chosen here on my Christmas playlist.

First up, the dance section.

My number one is Smokey Robinson and The Miracles' suitably Motown-groovy version of Jingle Bells from 1970. It puts the 'C' in catchy. Smokey's soulful swagger makes Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters' old-time rendition from 1945 seem like a different song.

Expand Close Stevie Wonder AFP via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stevie Wonder

Barbra Streisand's 1967 version of Jingle Bells, which I love, is completely different from any take on the famous old ('old' as in 1850 when James Lord Pierpont composed it) song. Babs sings it in a very fast, even hectic, style that will make you want to join in.

As will What Christmas Means to Me by Stevie Wonder, 2.27 minutes of soul, joy, warmth ("Choirs singin' carols, right outside my door"). Listening to his 1967 album, Someday On Christmas on Motown, I'm reminded just what a voice Wonder had in the late 1960s.

Local lad Bono proves he has some set of pipes on him too in Christmas (Baby Please Come Home). This is the song made famous by Darlene Love - on the 1963 album A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector - and had a U2 official release in 1987 on the A Very Special Christmas compilation in aid of the Special Olympics.

Similar in tone to Bono's tearful longing for a lover who won't, or can't, come home for the holidays is Jerry Lee Lewis crying into his bourbon and pills on 1970's I Can't Have a Merry Christmas, Mary (Without You). The pain coming out of Louisiana seemed all too real.

Next, for a moment of reflection - isn't that what Christmas is all about? - on to another complex man, this one from Liverpool.

Released on 1 December, 1971, Happy Xmas (War Is Over), John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir is a song that never seems to date - maybe because when one war ends, another seems to start up somewhere else to replace it. It's difficult not to love John and Yoko (I once spent a day in the summer of 2000 with her at the Dakota building in New York, where she lived with Lennon until his murder in December 1980, and she was, and is, an inspirational woman… See Streaming on page 17 for more)

Christmas Time (Is Here Again) is a decidedly lighter, almost whimsical, track by Lennon's former band, The Beatles and was recorded in the mid-1960s for a fan club-only release. It was issued officially as part of The Beatles Anthology in 1995. It's a fun Beatles Yuletide track. The band has some history with fun and the festive season.

Their Christmas shows for their fan club at London's Finsbury Park Astoria in 1963 bordered on the hysterical, featuring sketches such as the dastardly "Sir Jasper", played by Lennon, tying a poor damsel, played by George Harrison, to the railroad tracks.

The Fab Four also recorded special flexi disc offers for their fans that included Paul saying: "I hope you've enjoyed hearing the records as much as we've enjoyed melting them - no, that's wrong", skits like A Rare Cheese (Two Elderly Scotsmen) and Podgy the Bear and Jasper, and mini-songs like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Ringo (Paul's 1979 festive single Wonderful Christmastime featured a bizarre instrumental called Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reggae.)

Lennon announced that he would like to reply to all the fan letters "but I don't have enough pens". On one record, 1967's Christmas Time Is Here Again!, Lennon read a poem When Christmas Time Is Over. On another Christmas 1968 release, a Lennon poem Jock and Yono appears alongside a version of Nowhere Man with Tiny Tim playing the ukulele.

Next up are two from James Brown: Soulful Christmas and Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto, both released in 1968. On the album cover, the godfather of soul is dressed as Santa and grinning like all his Christmases have come as once. A Soulful Christmas indeed. What's not to love about this funky r'n'b with horns aplenty, not least when brother James is imploring the fat fella from the North Pole to "fill up every stocking you find" for kids from the poor neighbourhoods of America. "The kids are gonna love you."

In 1997, dope-smoking rapper Snoop Doggy Dogg wrote a song by the same name. But that's where the similarity ends:

"Now on the first day of Christmas, my homeboy gave to me," sings Snoop. "A sack of the krazy glue and told me to smoke it up slowly/ Now on the second day of Christmas, my homeboy gave to me/ A fifth of Hendog and told me to take my mind off that weed."

You also have to find a place for Christmas in Hollis by Run-DMC from 1987, the rappers' story of finding some lost property on Christmas Eve on Hollis Avenue in Queens in New York. "I picked the wallet up, then I took a pause," raps Run. "Took out the license and it said 'Santa Claus'/A million dollars in it, cold hundreds of Gs/Enough to buy a boat and matching car with ease/But I'd never steal from Santa, cause that ain't right."

We're going from Queens, via South Central, LA, to Hibbing, Minnesota next. Bob Dylan's Here Comes Santa Claus is a punk-polka with David Hidalgo of Los Lobos on Tex-Mex accordion driving it along. And hopefully anyone who hears the song along with it. Dylan comes across like the ghost of Christmas past on amphetamine, as opposed to eggnog, as he sings a song written and performed by Gene Autry in 1947. From Bob's 2009 Christmas in the Heart (his first Christian album, so to speak, in a long time) 'Here Comes Santa Claus' wouldn't sound out of place on either the Love and Theft or Modern Times albums.

Christmas without a sprinkling of Elvis would seem a bit weird. Clad from head-to-toe in black leather, Elvis's performance of Blue Christmas on the NBC comeback show in 1967 remains unforgettable: touchingly sad but beautiful.

Somehow it doesn't seem like Christmas until someone has played it at a party or you've heard it on the radio. It wasn't always so.

In 1957, the King had to give a press conference in San Francisco to explain why he was releasing a rock 'n' roll Christmas album. The San Francisco Chronicle reported it as "chilling" news. The Ohio Penitentiary News was not happy about his decision to cover White Christmas, "a song beloved until this creature recorded his barnyard version of it". Time magazine quoted bandleader Sammy Kaye as saying that Elvis's album "borders on the sacrilegious. Presley has gone too far this time."

And a radio station in Canada banned the album from its playlist because it was "one of the most degrading things we have heard in some time" - with Elvis the Pelvis allegedly "panting" through sacred hymns like O Little Town of Bethlehem and Silent Night.

A more secular hymn of sorts is Sleigh Ride by The Ronettes. Ronnie Spector's vocals about being "snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be" - as the Ronettes chime in with "ring-a-ling-a-ling-a-ding-dong-ding" - are magical. Ronnie's husband Phil Spector produced the track, giving it his quasi-orchestral, wall-of-sound, complete with bells and horse hooves.

Less magical was the process of recording the song, and 11 other festive tracks for an album in 1963, A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector. One of The Ronettes described the recording sessions with the volatile, virtually unhinged Phil as "like child abuse". An audio out-take had Phil declaring, unfortunately, that the album was for "c**ksuckers".

Even more unfortunately, the album was released on the same day in November 1963 that John F Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, resulting in poor sales.

'It's Just a Matter of Time Till Everybody Loves Lizzo As much as She Loves Herself', was the headline in The Cut magazine last year. I think that time has arrived. The body-positive hip-hop icon and rapper, singer and classically trained flautist from Detroit is a breath of fresh air. It is impossible not to raise a smile when she sings on 2015's Never Felt Like Christmas: "Never cared for jingle bells or picking out a tree/ I would rather paint my nails and watch some bad TV."

Pause. "'It never felt like Christmas 'til I spent it with you."

To change the mood, next up is Frosty the Snowman by Cocteau Twins (from their 1993 EP Snow.) The way Elizabeth Fraser sings this children's song turns it into an ethereal take on existentialism in the snow.

Keeping it indie, No Xmas for John Quays by The Fall, from their 1979 debut album Live at the Witch Trials, is Mark E Smith divining the post-punk Yuletide. He barks that "the X in X-Mas is a substitute crucifix for Christ" and "Good King Wenceslas looked out / Silly bugger / He fell out". Listening to his lyrics, it won't unduly shock anyone to know that Smith named The Fall after the Albert Camus novel The Fall (La Chute).

We'll finish with a 1-2-3-4 chord attack from New York's finest, The Ramones' Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight), Joey Ramone's punk plea for a peaceful Yule.

"Where is Santa at his sleigh?/Tell me why is it always this way?" he sings over a typically rollicking Ramones riff. Originally a B-side to the single I Wanna Live, in 1987, this has grown in stature over the years to become something of an alternative Christmas classic, along with, for me, Don't Shoot Me Santa by The Killers. Definitely not a song to dance around the tree to at Christmas with your mum.

Sunday Independent