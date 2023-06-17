‘It’s a very sad moment for music’ – Bono pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ Christy Dignam

U2 frontman Bono has paid tribute to the “extraordinary” Christy Dignam as his funeral takes place today.

The Aslan singer passed away on Tuesday following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Hundreds of people have lined the streets in his local Finglas to pay their respects ahead of a private funeral service for the music legend.

Speaking to Brendan O’Connor this morning on RTÉ One, Bono remembered Christy Dignam as a “beautiful man.”

"I’ve just been listening to Aslan – as everyone else has – and it’s just been dawning on me the depth of their talent and the extraordinariness of this singer, you know he had everything… which is really annoying,” he laughed.

"He was so beautiful, this beautiful man with his devilish laugh and smile and he sang like an angel and wrote these lyrics, these incredible lyrics.

"I mean, I don’t know if we knew – I certainly don’t know if I knew – what we had with this extraordinary man and this great band.

"A singer always knows when you’re in the room with someone who can out sing you,” Bono added, praising the “operatic” voice of the Aslan frontman.

“This ability to move so comfortably through the octaves, so just as a singer I have just been overwhelmed by his voice in the last few days.

"It’s a very sad moment for music and above all for his family, for Kathryn and Kiara and Darren. I met them in their house a few years back and they are just beautiful people.”

The U2 singer said the story of Christy Dignam is “extraordinary.”

"His story, coming out of what he had to overcome in his childhood and then with addiction,” he added.

"He was a great singer. They say that some bands and some artists have everything but ‘It.’ He had everything and ‘It.’

“He did transcend those problems, and then that cruel blow of his health… but what songs they’ve left us. I was just listening to Goodbye Charlie Moon and thinking ‘Wow. Wow.’”