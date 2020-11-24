'It’s a real kick in the teeth' - singer Mundy's anger at exclusion from €896,000 Government music fund

Singer Mundy has expressed his anger at having his application for funds to record a new album through a Government initiative rejected.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin has today announced that 184 musicians are being awarded a total of €896,000 to assist them to record singles, EPs and albums.

The Minister made the funds available to struggling artists from a wide range of genres.

She said “these awards will enable artists to record their work in a year which has been very challenging for performers".

“The availability of music through recordings has become more important than ever and this support will enable listeners, nationally and internationally, to enjoy some of our finest musicians’ new work," she said.

There were over 1,400 applications for recording support, which reflects the high demand for support as well as being an indication of the vibrancy of the music sector in Ireland.

The total funding for the 2020 Music Industry Stimulus Package of €1.7 million is covering support for 79 song writing camps and 56 new album releases as well as the 184 recording awards announced today.

However, July singer Mundy took to Facebook over the weekend to voice his disgust at having his application rejected.

“I’m very disappointed about being turned down the funding to make my next album by this ‘Panel of Music Experts’,” he said.

“I’m told I didn’t ‘provide enough information’.

“Any more information would’ve been personal.

“I named my preferred musicians, production team, their roles, timeline, how much they’d be paid.

“I included accommodation and expenses- all which were asked of me.

“I even told them how much I’d be short as €6,000 is a very tight budget to just record an album- when a lot of studios are in or around €500 a day to hire without an engineer.

“I also filled out another form for €750 or something to that effect (early Covid) where they wanted to know how much in value I lost out on gig wise due to C-19 and I told them hesitantly.

“All they want is figures.

“So they’ve got my info, far too much in my view and all I got was ‘Dear Applicant’.

“It hurts to be just called ‘Dear Applicant’ when I’ve worked with some of these people and I’m no stranger in the Irish music industry.”

Mundy shot to fame when his debut single, To You I Bestow, was used in the Baz Luhrmann film, Romeo and Juliet in 1996.

He is best known for his hit summer song July and his Galway Girl collaboration with Sharon Shannon.

The Offaly singer said that this refusal is a “kick in the teeth” to those artists who were refused funding.

“I’m posting this because ‘down at the shops’ or in the press, people have said or think that “things are looking up for ‘us lot’” with all that funding put aside.

“I’ve not received any of it and I cannot wait to be able to be independent again. I’m 100 percent grateful for the PUP.

“It’s very sobering to be on it and I’d be screwed without it.

“It’s a real kick in the teeth to be posting this after being self-employed for 25 years and getting through the recession by letting people go.

“And flying to Australia and America for six weeks at a time to make ends meet, leaving my wife and our very young kids for eight years running because of the lack of work here.

“I did this on my own and I cried in swimming pools and airplanes (sad to say).

“I will remember this decision when the wind catches my sail again.”

