Items belonging to Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai to fetch thousands at auction

A selection of items belonging to rock legend and former Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai are expected to fetch thousands when they go under the hammer next month.

Items belonging to the award-winning musician, who collaborated with Frank Zappa as well as fictional British band Spinal Tap, are due to be auctioned on November 12.

It comes as part of a three day sale, Icons and Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll, organised by Julien’s Auctions.

The auction will feature over 300 lots showcasing Vai’s instruments, handwritten music, creative documents, wardrobe, and memorabilia from his recordings, live performances and media appearances.

Also included in the sale will be artwork, personal items, and a custom motorcycle, coming directly from the musician’s home and studios in Southern California.

Vai came to the attention of rock legend Zappa while studying at Berklee College of Music in 1978, where he began transcribing complex compositions of Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, and Zappa.

He enjoyed a meteoric rise within the 80s hard rock and heavy metal scene, after replacing Yngwie Malmsteen as the lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Alcatrazz.

His status as “guitar God” was cemented during his time as part of mega platinum hard rock supergroup Whitesnake, which rocketed Vai to the top of many “best guitarist” lists.

Vai was also enlisted as a session musician for Spinal Tap – the fictional English heavy metal band created by American comedians and musicians Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer.

He was one of the most sought-after musicians and collaborators of all time, working with artists across all genres of music, from Public Image Ltd’s Album and Alice Cooper’s Hey Stoopid to Al Di Meola’s Infinite Desire and Joe Jackson’s Symphony No 1, in addition to appearing on releases from Meat Loaf and Ozzy Osbourne.

Highlights of the November auction include a white “Evo VI” electric guitar, created for Vai as a backup for his main instrument that was used extensively for rehearsals. Its estimated worth is 12,000 dollars (£10,300).

Another guitar, “Sofia”, was created as the result of a competition in which people could submit designs, one of which was selected by Vai.

The instrument was played by Vai live onstage during the 2011 Experience Hendrix tour and is estimated at between 10 – 20,000 dollars (£8,600-17,300)

A rare black Ibanez 6/7 double-neck electric guitar, named “Coroza” is estimated at between 5 – 7,000 dollars (£4,000-6,000)

“Steve Vai is one of the most influential and innovative musical geniuses of all time who has ruled the rock and metal scene and set the bar high for guitar virtuosity for nearly half a century,” said Martin Nolan, executive director at Julien’s Auctions.

“His signature sound, style and reputation as one of the guitar world’s most towering figures is unmatched and will be well represented in his epic collection headlining Julien’s Icons & Idols Rock N’ Roll event this November.”

The three-day rock icons auction takes place from November 11 to 13 and will be held at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York.