| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'It was like we were making music the way we used to' - how The Strokes bounced back

With a seven-year gap between albums, even some members of The Strokes wondered if they were finished, but they tell John Meagher how the legendary producer Rick Rubin helped them rediscover their energy

From left: Nikolai Fraiture, Albert Hammond Jr, Nick Valensi, Fabrizio Moretti and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes Expand
Producer Rick Rubin Expand

Close

From left: Nikolai Fraiture, Albert Hammond Jr, Nick Valensi, Fabrizio Moretti and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes

From left: Nikolai Fraiture, Albert Hammond Jr, Nick Valensi, Fabrizio Moretti and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes

Producer Rick Rubin

Producer Rick Rubin

/

From left: Nikolai Fraiture, Albert Hammond Jr, Nick Valensi, Fabrizio Moretti and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes

John Meagher Twitter Email

It is difficult to get hold of The Strokes. Interview plans keep getting pushed back. Eventually, it is confirmed that frontman Julian Casablancas and lead guitarist Albert Hammond Jr are available to talk.

Then, Casablancas - at the 11th hour - isn't available and bassist Nikolai Fraiture is drafted in instead. Finally, both Fraiture and Hammond - in New York and Los Angeles respectively - are on the line to discuss the band's latest, return-to-form album and how Covid-19 has scuppered plans for a triumphant world tour.

Interviewing Fraiture turns out to be a blessing. He is both articulate and generous in conversation, whereas Hammond can veer from bored, disaffected dude one moment to engaged raconteur the next. Casablancas, for his part, can be notoriously tricky when it comes to media engagements. In the rare interviews he has given lately, he manages to say a lot about very little.