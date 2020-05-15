'It was like we were making music the way we used to' - how The Strokes bounced back

It is difficult to get hold of The Strokes. Interview plans keep getting pushed back. Eventually, it is confirmed that frontman Julian Casablancas and lead guitarist Albert Hammond Jr are available to talk.

Then, Casablancas - at the 11th hour - isn't available and bassist Nikolai Fraiture is drafted in instead. Finally, both Fraiture and Hammond - in New York and Los Angeles respectively - are on the line to discuss the band's latest, return-to-form album and how Covid-19 has scuppered plans for a triumphant world tour.

Interviewing Fraiture turns out to be a blessing. He is both articulate and generous in conversation, whereas Hammond can veer from bored, disaffected dude one moment to engaged raconteur the next. Casablancas, for his part, can be notoriously tricky when it comes to media engagements. In the rare interviews he has given lately, he manages to say a lot about very little.

The coronavirus could not have arrived at a worst time for The Strokes. The quintet's first album in seven years, The New Abnormal, was released on April 10. It attracted the sort of reviews the band had not seen since their era-defining debut, Is This It, came out in 2001 and made New York City - for a few years - the most exciting place on the planet for new music.

"We had more fun making this than any album since that first one," Fraiture says. "And when we got to do some shows earlier in the year, it felt so good to be on stage together. There was an energy there."

While immediate predecessor Comedown Machine boasted fantastic songs in 'Chances' and 'Slow Animals', it had quite a bit of filler, too. The New Abnormal is completely trimmed of fat - nine songs of purposeful guitars and synthesisers that remind the listener of how strong the late 1970s and early 1980s influence remains.

"Rick wanted us to feel like a band again," Hammond says, down a crackly line. "We'd get to the studio and he'd have us jamming. It was like we were making music the way we used to when we were starting."

He is talking of Rick Rubin, a producer who has long held legendary status. As well as work with the likes of Beastie Boys and, later, U2, Rubin is best known for helping to revive the careers of major artists, including Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond.

The Strokes are comparatively young still - all aged between 39 and 41 - but one could imagine why they might have turned to a producer well practised in the art of resuscitation. "He's just a great producer," Fraiture says, simply. "And, for him, there's nothing quite like being in a studio with a band making new music. His enthusiasm is infectious."

It was frequently reported that various Strokes had not been getting on around the time of Comeback Machine. What's the truth? "I'm always careful about what I say to the media because of the way that it can end up in print," Hammond says, irritably. "People have written all sorts of things about us. I think we're like brothers who've been through a lot together - like we say on our podcast on YouTube, it's five guys talking about things they know nothing about."

After chiding this interviewer about neglecting to mention the band's 2016 EP Future Past Present when enquiring about the seven-year gap between albums, Fraiture admits that he assumed the band was finished in the year or so before Rubin was drafted in. "We'd a lot of stuff on," he says. "There were solo projects and... life stuff."

For Fraiture, that meant a solo project, Nickel Eye. For Hammond, a trio of solo albums. Casablancas seemed to find more joy in his side band, The Voidz, than in the group he had co-founded in 1998 when he was 19. But, clearly, Rubin worked the oracle.

The Strokes were among the last major bands of emerge before the record-industry went into meltdown. There was extraordinary excitement before the release of Is This It, especially on this side of the Atlantic. The emergence of The Strokes coincided with the NME's last hurrah.

This was a band of impossibly cool young men who were channelling the spirit of great New York groups such as the Ramones and Television. When I interviewed Geoff Travis, founder of the seminal Rough Trade label, last year he talked about the excitement of seeing the fledgling Strokes play in a dive bar and he signed them on the spot. Their debut album may have been heavily indebted to music that had gone before, but it has long been hailed as a classic.

Much of the media coverage at the time wasn't just about the music. They all looked like born rock stars and their backgrounds were unconventional, to put it mildly: Casablancas' father, John, was one of the most famous model agents in the US, while Hammond's dad, Albert, is the famed songwriter behind hits by The Carpenters, The Hollies and scores more. Albert Hammond Sr also wrote 'Make Me an Island' and 'You're Such a Good Looking Woman' for Joe Dolan.

Unsurprisingly, Hammond Jr has had music in his life for as long as he can remember and says not being able to play live is a bitter pill to swallow. "We had planned a huge tour for the summer, fall and winter," he says. "When we played these new songs earlier this year, it felt really great and the crowd was so into it. I wear in-ear [monitors] but I could still hear them singing it back."

Fraiture says lockdown has been difficult to adjust to. "New York has been so badly hit by it," he says. "It is still hard to get used to the idea of empty streets. It's like the life has been sucked out of the place."

As an LA resident, Hammond has had more freedom over the past two months. He has taken to driving around the city and, on occasion, he listens to The Strokes. "I hadn't really listened to this album properly in a year and then I'd have friends saying they were liking it, so I'd try to listen to it from their perspective," he says.

There has been much conjecture about what Casablancas is referring to in his lyrics. Lead single 'Bad Decisions' may have been inspired by his parents' difficult marriage - his own ended last year, while the elegiac album closer, 'Ode to the Mets', sounds like a love letter to the New York of the recent past.

The song meanings, Hammond insists, are a mystery to him, too. "I say that and I'm in this band," he says with a laugh.

This week, the album jumped in the UK chart to No 4 as a result of vinyl copies going on sale. "That's cool," Fraiture says, "but I'm happy for people to experience the music any way they want."

"With vinyl," Hammond chimes in, "they picked a good one: it has a giant piece of artwork on it." The cover features the 1981 painting 'Bird on Money' by the late New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

It is difficult to talk to an American band and not mention their divisive president. "There's been a push-back against him," Fraiture says. "You could see it in that press conference last night [Tuesday's media briefing, which led to Trump departing in the middle of questions]."

The band have long been Bernie Sanders supporters and they played a benefit show for his campaign earlier this year, before Joe Biden became the Democrats' presumptive nominee for president. "We want to see someone whose more inclusive [than Trump] as president over the next four years," Fraiture says.

"There was so much energy and excitement in the room at that Bernie rally," Hammond says. "There was this feeling that change was possible, because even before all this [coronavirus] happened, there was so much that was wrong in the world. But, with Bernie, there was this positivity, this feeling that it doesn't have to be like this. Now? I don't know what's going to happen."

And nobody knows when bands like The Strokes will be able to tour again. "I don't know if we will tour this album like we were going to," Fraiture says. "Depends on how long it will be before we can get out there again. We might have new music, too. There are some songs that we can work on. We just have to wait and see."

The Strokes' new single, 'Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus', was released this week. 'The New Abnormal' is out now