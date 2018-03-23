Entertainment Music

Friday 23 March 2018

'It stinks of selling tickets' - Rod Stewart hits out at ‘dishonest’ Elton John retirement tour

 

Elton John retirement from touring

By Joe Nerssessian, Press Association

Sir Rod Stewart has accused fellow musical superstar Sir Elton John of using retirement as a ploy to make money.

Sir Rod, 73, labelled the Candle In The Wind hit-maker’s 300-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour “dishonest”.

In January, Sir Elton announced the three-year farewell after which he will retire from touring to spend more time with his family.

Speaking alongside Cyndi Lauper on US TV show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Sir Rod revealed that he had emailed Sir Elton and said “What, again, dear?”

He added: “It stinks of selling tickets.

“I’ve never spoken about retirement and, I if do retire, I won’t make an announcement, I’ll just fade away.

“It’s dishonest, it’s not rock and roll.”

Sir Elton, 70, has been touring for almost 50 years and will kick off the mammoth tour in the US on September 8 as he covers five continents over three years.

Press Association

