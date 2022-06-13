‘It doesn’t matter if there are five people or 500,000’ – Garth Brooks to return to small gigs after Croke Park stint

Country singer Garth Brooks has said that after his five-night run in Croke Park he will “return to his roots” and play more intimate shows as his crew deserves a break.

However, he said it is amazing to hear so many people singing back his hit songs.

All five of his Croke Park gigs in September sold out within hours of being released. However, an extra batch of tickets are going on sale at 8am this Thursday.

Brooks was due to play five nights in the stadium in 2014, but they were cancelled after organisers could only get a license for three nights, so the country singer decided it was “five or none”.

At a press conference held in Croke Park in November 2021, Brooks said cancelling the 2014 shows “was like a death in the family”.

Speaking on Moncrieff on Newstalk today, he said the Croke Park gigs will be the last of his big shows as his band and crew deserve to be at home with their families and not be so busy.

"I know, as guys, we're not supposed to say 'size matters' - but it does man,” he said.

"It's unbelievable to hear that many people sing The River, or that many people sing Friends in Low Places.

"It's just crazy - but the truth is the band and crew, I've never seen them this busy.

"But this is for every gig that you play, the crew's got seven days invested in and out of it.

"And then they've got to go to the next city and do the same thing - right now's a perfect example, these guys haven't been home in four months.

"They've got kids graduating high school, they have all the proud moments as parents.

"So we'll do our thing - and my thing has never been the amount of people, it's all been the sincerity of who's there."

Despite previously saying that “size does matter”, the country singer then said it doesn’t, because it’s not the venue that makes the show.

"The whole thing is sincerity...it doesn't matter if there's five people or 500,000, as long as the sincerity is there,” he said.

"You can find that in dive bars, you can find it in arenas, you can find it in fairs.

"It would be nice to kind of just start the grassroots thing kind of all over again.

"Now what's fun about it is when you did this before, you had one single out - well now you have a whole catalogue of songs.

"And not just a catalogue of songs - a catalogue of songs that it's proven that people know every word to it.”