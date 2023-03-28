| 7.5°C Dublin

Island Records label founder named among Polar Music Prize winners

The awards ceremony will take place on May 23 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Arvo Part said he was ‘touched’ by the award (Kaupo Kikkas/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, record label founder Chris Blackwell and composer Arvo Part have been announced as recipients of the prestigious Polar Music Prize 2023.

The award, which is often described as the “Nobel Prize of music”, is celebrating the three laureates for their significant achievements in music.

