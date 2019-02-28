Solange has shared what appears to be the track list from her upcoming album.

Is this the tracklist for Solange’s upcoming album?

The singer-songwriter and younger sister of Beyonce was reportedly going to release When I Get Home before the end of 2018 but fans are still waiting for it to arrive.

On Thursday Solange posted a graphic to Twitter apparently showing the songs that will appear on her highly anticipated fourth studio album.

According to her tweet, the album will contain 19 tracks including Things I Imagined, Way To The Show and Nothing Without Intention (Interlude).

There is still no release date for the album, though Solange has been more active on social media this week, hinting it is close.

The 32-year-old’s most recent effort, 2016’s A Seat At The Table, was a critical and commercial success but she admitted to feeling anxious ahead of releasing fresh material.

She told the New York Times in October: “I have this fear living in my body about releasing work.

“I don’t know any artist that doesn’t feel that before they hit the send button.”

