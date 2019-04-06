Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson made honorary citizen of Sarajevo
The singer was given the award in gratitude for the concert the band staged while the Bosnian capital was under siege during the 1992-95 war.
Bosnia’s capital has declared Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson an honorary citizen for the concert the heavy metal band performed while the city was under siege during the 1992-95 war.
Sarajevo Mayor Abdulah Skaka presented the award at city hall on Saturday.
He said Iron Maiden’s visit in 1994 “was one of those moments when we in Sarajevo realised we will survive”.
Saturday was Sarajevo Day, which marks the city’s liberation during the Second World War and the 1992 start of the Bosnian Serb siege.
Dickinson said: “It’s a great honour to be given the honorary citizenship of Sarajevo.”
He added that “in a world where things only last for about five seconds on social media … people are still remembering it, that’s really quite something”.
Press Association