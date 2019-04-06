Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson made honorary citizen of Sarajevo

Bosnia’s capital has declared Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson an honorary citizen for the concert the heavy metal band performed while the city was under siege during the 1992-95 war.

Bosnia’s capital has declared Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson an honorary citizen for the concert the heavy metal band performed while the city was under siege during the 1992-95 war.

Sarajevo Mayor Abdulah Skaka presented the award at city hall on Saturday.

Bruce Dickinson speaks in Sarajevo after he was made an honorary citizen in gratitude for the concert Iron Maiden staged while the city was under siege during the 1992-95 war (Eldar Emric/AP)

He said Iron Maiden’s visit in 1994 “was one of those moments when we in Sarajevo realised we will survive”.

Saturday was Sarajevo Day, which marks the city’s liberation during the Second World War and the 1992 start of the Bosnian Serb siege.

Dickinson said: “It’s a great honour to be given the honorary citizenship of Sarajevo.”

Bruce Dickinson, left, poses with his honorary citizen certificate, with Igor Gavric, head of the city assembly at the city hall in Sarajevo (Eldar Emric/AP)

He added that “in a world where things only last for about five seconds on social media … people are still remembering it, that’s really quite something”.

Press Association