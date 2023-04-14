| 6.7°C Dublin

Irish president pays tribute to The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan

Mark Sheehan, guitarist for Irish pop band The Script, has died after a brief illness.

Mark Sheehan of The Script performing on the Virgin Media stage (PA)

By PA Reporter

Irish president Michael D Higgins has led tributes to The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan, who has died following a short illness.

Sheehan, 46 – who formed the band alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, died in hospital on Friday.

